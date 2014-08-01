NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Friday as jobs data suggesting the Federal Reserve has room to
keep interest rates low for some time was offset by lingering
concern over Argentina's default.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.97 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 16,494.33, the S&P 500 lost 5.29
points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,925.38, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.13 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,352.64.
For the week, the Dow is down 2.8 percent, and the Nasdaq is
down 2.2 percent. The S&P is down 2.7 percent, its biggest
weekly decline since the week ending June 1, 2012.
