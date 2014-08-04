BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
NEW YORK Aug 4 U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Monday, boosted by Berkshire Hathaway's results and other earnings, though gains were offset by declines in high-dividend payers in the utilities sector.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.91 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 16,569.28. The S&P 500 gained 13.83 points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,939.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.25 points or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,383.89. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)