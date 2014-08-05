NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday on increased concern about possible escalation of military action in eastern Ukraine.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.13 points, or 0.85 percent, to 16,429.15, the S&P 500 lost 18.83 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,920.16, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.05 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,352.84. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)