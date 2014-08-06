US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks ended near flat as concern about an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict offset gains in consumer staples shares
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,442.76, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 point, or -0 percent, to 1,920.17, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,355.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss