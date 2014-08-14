US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday after conciliatory comments from Russia helped ease concerns about escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and offset some uninspiring earnings reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.78 points, 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 16,713.58. The S&P 500 gained 8.46 points, 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,955.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.88 points, 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,453.00. (Reporting by Akane Otani; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss