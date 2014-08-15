NEW YORK Aug 15 The S&P 500 finished nearly flat on Friday after a morning slide as concerns about Ukraine were offset by late-day buying. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.67 points or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 16,662.91. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.12 of a point or 0.01 percent to close unofficially at 1,955.06, recovering from a session low of 1,941.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.93 points or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,464.93.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)