NEW YORK Aug 25 The S&P 500 was unable to hold the 2,000 mark after moving above the milestone level for the first time on Monday but still managed to close at a record high, buoyed by financials and biotechnology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.29 points or 0.45 percent, to 17,077.51, the S&P 500 gained 9.66 points or 0.49 percent, to 1,998.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.80 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,557.35. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)