NEW YORK, Sept 2 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, with energy shares among the biggest negatives, while the Nasdaq edged up.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.41 points or 0.18 percent to 17,067.04, the S&P 500 dropped 1.16 points or 0.06 percent to 2,002.21, and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.92 points or 0.39 percent to 4,598.19. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)