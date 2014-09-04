US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, reversing course late in the session as energy shares dropped and caution grew ahead of Friday's jobs report.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.76 points or 0.05 percent, to 17,069.52, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,997.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.28 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,562.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
