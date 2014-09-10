NEW YORK, Sept 10 A rebound in Apple shares helped push U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday for the first session in three, while the energy sector lagged as crude prices fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.42 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,068.29, the S&P 500 gained 7.31 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,995.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.24 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,586.52.

