NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday weighed by energy shares as crude prices continued to fall, while high-yielding utilities and telecom shares also sold off as Treasury yields jumped.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,987.51, the S&P 500 lost 11.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,985.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,567.60.

The major Wall Street indexes posted a weekly decline after five straight weeks of gains. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)