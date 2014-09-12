US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday weighed by energy shares as crude prices continued to fall, while high-yielding utilities and telecom shares also sold off as Treasury yields jumped.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,987.51, the S&P 500 lost 11.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,985.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,567.60.
The major Wall Street indexes posted a weekly decline after five straight weeks of gains. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
