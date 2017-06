The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pared small gains and the Dow dipped into negative territory on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence dipped in March.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.95 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,233.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,416.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.54 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,124.11.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)