NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock index futures
briefly pared gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices
were unchanged in June.
S&P 500 futures slightly dipped but were still up
4.6 points and above fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures were up 37 points and Nasdaq 100 futures
10.25 points.
Futures had been trading higher on a few upbeat corporate
earnings, including those of Goldman Sachs, and ahead of
testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may
offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate
the economy.