NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative on weakness in banking shares.

Wall Street had opened higher on a strong payroll report, but turned lower as Goldman Sachs dropped 2.6 percent to $152.68 as the S&P's biggest percentage decliner. Morgan Stanley fell 1.9 percent to $22.77.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.43 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,344.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,543.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,230.03.