NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added 96,000 jobs last month, below expectations for 125,000.

S&P 500 futures were still up 1.30 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.75 points.