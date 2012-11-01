NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday after data showed consumer confidence climbed to a more than four-year high in October and the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up modestly.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,232.62. The S&P 500 gained 10.81 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,422.97. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.42 points, or 0.92 percent, to 3,004.65.