BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks extended losses as data showed manufacturing in the in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in May, adding to concerns about the global economy as Europe's debt crisis threatens to worsen.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 51.16 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,547.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.36 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,317.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.10 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,853.94.
* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share