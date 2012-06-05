US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks added to modest gains after the Institute for Supply Management's services index came in a touch higher than expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20.21 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,121.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 4.21 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,282.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.50 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,771.51.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: