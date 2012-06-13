NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures extended declines after data showed retail sales dropped for the second straight month and U.S. producer prices fell sharply in May.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 25 points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 10.5 points.