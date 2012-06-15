NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stock index futures edged lower after a gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell to its lowest level since November and was well below expectations.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 27 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.75 points.