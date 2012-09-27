NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures pared
some earlier gains after durable goods orders showed a
bigger-than-expected drop for August, the final second quarter
gross domestic product reading was below expectations and
initial jobless claims fell in the latest week.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65
points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.75 points.