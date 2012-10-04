NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures held their early gains after weekly initial jobless claims rose a tad less than expected last week to 367,000, compared with analysts' estimates for 370,000 claims.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 48 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 10.75 points.