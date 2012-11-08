NEW YORK Nov 8 TU.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the U.S. international trade deficit narrowed.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 50 points and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 9 points.