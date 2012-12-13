NEW YORK Dec 13 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims fell in the latest week, producer prices fell more than expected and retail sales rose in November.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.25 points.