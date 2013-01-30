US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after strong private jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stock index futures extended losses after data showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, declining by 0.1 percent against expectations of a 1.1 percent increase.
S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4 points.
