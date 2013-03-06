(Corrects to remove reference to biggest ADP increase in a
year)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock index futures
extended gains after data showed private employers added 198,000
jobs in February, topping analyst expectations, while January's
data was revised higher.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 57
points and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 6.25 points.
