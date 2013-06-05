NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stock index futures held losses following data that showed private sector employment rose less than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures fell 6.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 51 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 12 points.