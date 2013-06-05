BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stock index futures held losses following data that showed private sector employment rose less than expected in May.
S&P 500 futures fell 6.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 51 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 12 points.
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.