NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Friday after the July payroll report came in weaker than expected.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 14 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6 points.