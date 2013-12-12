Indian shares recover broadly on global cues; financials lead gains
* Bharti Infratel surges after stake purchase by PE investors
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stock index futures held losses Thursday after mixed data reports showed a rise in retail sales while import prices indicated inflation remained subdued, and jobless claims saw their largest weekly increase in more than a year.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.75 point.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in New Zealand