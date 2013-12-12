NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stock index futures held losses Thursday after mixed data reports showed a rise in retail sales while import prices indicated inflation remained subdued, and jobless claims saw their largest weekly increase in more than a year.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.75 point.