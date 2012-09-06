FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks held gains on Thursday after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the pace of growth in the massive U.S. services sector rose more than expected in August.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 174.49 points, or 1.34 percent, to 13,221.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 18.63 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,422.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.66 points, or 1.29 percent, to 3,108.93.
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)