NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks held gains on Thursday after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the pace of growth in the massive U.S. services sector rose more than expected in August.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 174.49 points, or 1.34 percent, to 13,221.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 18.63 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,422.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.66 points, or 1.29 percent, to 3,108.93.