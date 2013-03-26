NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks trimmed some early gains on Tuesday after data showed new home sales fell more than expected in February and consumer confidence declined in March.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 78.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 14,526.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,558.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 3,246.60.