NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in March.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 55 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 13.75 points.