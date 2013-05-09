NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell in the latest week.

S&P 500 futures dipped 2 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 6 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 9.75 points.