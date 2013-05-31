NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks were slightly lower, trimming much of their earlier losses on Friday, after data showed business activity in the Midwest picked up in May.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity rose in May to 58.7 from 49.0 in April. A Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 50.0 in May versus the April figure of 49.0.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,321.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,653.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,489.53.