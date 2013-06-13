NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses after data showed jobless claims declined last week and retail sales rose more than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures dipped 2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 12 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 2.75 points.