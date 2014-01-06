NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks slipped into negative territory in early trading Monday, in the wake of a number of economic reports, including U.S. service sector growth which showed a slowdown in December.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained just 5.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,475.48, the S&P 500 lost 0.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,830.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.443 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,115.463.