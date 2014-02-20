NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stock index futures turned positive after an industry report showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly four years.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 12 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 points.