NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks briefly extended declines after data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in February.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.69 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,028.87, the S&P 500 lost 1.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,827.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.649 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,234.304.