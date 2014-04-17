NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures
remained little changed after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose less
than expected last week and remained near its pre-recession
levels.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3.75 points and were
slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
gained 22 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14
points.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)