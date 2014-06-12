NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected and weekly initial jobless claims increased in the latest week.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.75 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures lost 10 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures shed 4 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)