NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures pared
losses on Friday, after payrolls data in July fell short of
expectations, giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest
rates low for a while.
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 3.75 points and were
above/below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures lost 8 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
shed 1.25 points.
