NEW YORK, June 27 The S&P 500 index futures held modest gains on Wednesday after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.1 points, but were little changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 1 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.75 point.