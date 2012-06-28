NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures held
their losses on Thursday after as weekly jobless claims data
came in about as expected.
Futures had previously been down after a German finance
ministry spokesman said an earlier report that Germany has
changed its position on euro bonds was not true.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, government data showed on Thursday, but
remained too high to signal any major improvement in the labor
market.
S&P 500 futures fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 83
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points.