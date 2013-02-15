BRIEF-India cenbank says cut-off price for 6.84 pct 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees
* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 6.7601 percent; fully sold
NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks fell in a late sell-off on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the S&P just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,981.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.59 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,519.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,192.03.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------