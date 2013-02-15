NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks fell in a late sell-off on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the S&P just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,981.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.59 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,519.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,192.03.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.