NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday. with the Dow up 1 percent, on hopes that results from Greek elections over the weekend would ease short-term worries about the country leaving the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 125.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to 12,621.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 12.07 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,326.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 18.75 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,837.36.