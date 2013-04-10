NEW YORK, April 10 The Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 1 percent in afternoon trading Wednesday, led by gains in blue chip technology stocks, including Cisco and Intel.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 2.9 percent to $21.57 and Intel Corp also rose 2.9 percent to $22.37.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.04 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,800.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,585.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 55.05 points, or 1.70 percent, at 3,292.91.