BRIEF-XTD says NDTV to Provide Content for its system demonstration in India
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks cut their gains in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Dow turning negative following an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.32 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,547.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.46 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,554.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,207.40.
