NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. stocks cut earlier losses on Thursday, supported by gains in blue chips, which have been rallying toward the end of the quarter as money managers chase performance.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.66 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,117.55. The S&P 500 Index fell 4.24 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,401.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 10.66 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,094.30.

The Nasdaq had earlier fallen 1 percent and the Dow had been down as much as 0.7 percent.