US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 16 The Dow extended gains on Monday, up 1 percent by afternoon trade, buoyed by big consumer staples stocks as Wall Street turned defensive.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 131.96 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,981.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,374.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,994.97.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.