NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average up 1 percent, after stronger-than-expected economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.88 points, or 1.05 percent, at 15,152.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.25 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,632.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.20 points, or 1.15 percent, at 3,439.63.